Princess Eugenie (L), pictured with Jack Brooksbank, shared new details about her upcoming nuptials. File Photo by Tatyana Zenkovich/EPA

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Princess Eugenie says her sister, Princess Beatrice, will serve as maid of honor at her wedding.

The 28-year-old British royal shared new details about her upcoming nuptials to Jack Brooksbank in a press release through the palace Wednesday.

Beatrice will act as maid of honor, while Brooksbank's brother, Thomas Brooksbank, will serve as best man. The royal family confirmed the news on its official Twitter account Wednesday.

"Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have today confirmed that Princess Beatrice will be Maid of Honour and Jack's brother, Tom Brooksbank, will be Best Man," the post reads.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have today confirmed that Princess Beatrice will be Maid of Honour and Jack’s brother, Tom Brooksbank, will be Best Man. #Siblings https://t.co/wlAd3Eu9G1 pic.twitter.com/JjbJ82WIXX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 10, 2018

In addition, Princess Charlotte, the 3-year-old daughter of Eugenie and Beatrice's cousin Prince William and Kate Middleton, will serve as a bridesmaid. Prince George, William and Middleton's 5-year-old son, will be one of two page boys.

Eugenie and Brooksbank will tie the knot Friday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place where Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle in May. The couple shared a series of childhood photos Tuesday on Twitter.

"Ahead of their special day, Princess Eugenie, Mr. Jack Brooksbank & their families have today shared a selection of photographs - including these images of The Couple as children #RoyalWedding," one post reads.

Ahead of their special day, Princess Eugenie, Mr. Jack Brooksbank & their families have today shared a selection of photographs – including these images of The Couple as children: https://t.co/LAK9JCiufn #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/exYIHCefzj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 9, 2018

"Princess Eugenie has also shared this previously unreleased picture of her with her sister Princess Beatrice. As well as a picture of them as bridesmaids at the wedding of their former nanny," another post adds.

Princess Eugenie has also shared this previously unreleased picture of her with her sister Princess Beatrice. As well as a picture of them as bridesmaids at the wedding of their former nanny. pic.twitter.com/vOaCRSq6ho — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 10, 2018

Eugenie and Beatrice are the daughters of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The queen will host a wedding reception for Eugenie and Brooksbank.