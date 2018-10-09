Troian Bellisario, Patrick J. Adams announce daughter's birth

Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman and Gabriel Macht (L-R) attend the NBCUniversal upfront on May 4, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams are celebrating the birth of their first child.

The 32-year-old American actress and 37-year-old Canadian actor took to Instagram Monday after welcoming a baby girl.

Bellisario shared a photo of herself and Adams holding their daughter's hand. She voiced her gratitude and pride in the caption.

"I cannot express how grateful I am. To the people who have protected us and kept our growing family safe and respected our privacy," the star wrote. "To my @halfadams for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth. And to whatever incredible force of fate that brought this baby girl into our lives."

"I couldn't be more proud to be her mother," she added. "To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be."

Adams posted the same picture and a sweet message on his own account.

"The world just got 8lbs heavier," the actor wrote. "Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this."

"I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment," he said. "We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It's a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful."

Bellisario's former Pretty Little Liars co-stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"So immensely happy for you guys," Pierterse wrote. "love you tons! @sleepinthegardn @halfadams."

"Congratulations sweet T. I bet she's perfect," Parrish added.

Adams' former Suits co-star Gina Torres also sent well-wishes to the pair.

"There is no greater joy than to hold the embodiment of a love fulfilled," the actress said. "so much love you FAMILY @halfadams AND @sleepinthegardn."

Bellisario and Adams married in December 2016 and were reported in August to be expecting. Bellisario is known for playing Spencer Hastings on Pretty Little Liars, while Adams portrayed Mike Ross on Suits.