Cole Sprouse attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cole Sprouse attends The CW upfront on May 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse like to get away on "beautiful" adventures.

Reinhart, 22, shared details about her relationship with Sprouse, her boyfriend and Riverdale co-star, in the October issue of Teen Vogue.

"I like to go on adventures with Cole," Reinhart told the magazine. "Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I'm like, 'How did you find this?' He's made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise."

"It's escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful," she said.

Reinhart and Sprouse, who play Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on Riverdale, traveled to France together in August. The couple posed for a photo in the streets of Paris that received over 4.7 million likes on Instagram.

"6am," Reinhart captioned the post.

Reinhart was first linked to Sprouse in spring 2017, and told Teen Vogue she purposely keeps their romance out of the spotlight.

"I keep my relationship private because it's just between two people, and that's the way it should be," the star explained.

"It's not like I'm trying to dangle my relationship in front of people's faces like, 'you don't know anything about us.' It's just, you don't need to know. People feel like they're owed that, and you're absolutely not owed anything by me," she added.

Reinhart shared similar sentiments with Harper's Bazaar in July, saying she's "not OK" with talking about her relationship.

"I'm not going to tell you my love story," she said. "That's just not appropriate right now."

Riverdale co-stars KJ Apa and Camila Mendes, and will premiere a third season Wednesday on The CW. Mendes confirmed her relationship with co-star Charles Melton in an Instagram post this week.