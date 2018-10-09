Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Guillermo del Toro, Bella Hadid

Guillermo Del Toro attends a photo call for "The Shape Of Water" at the 74th Venice Film Festival on the Lido, Venice, on August 31. The director turns 54 on October 9. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- French composer Camille Saint-Saens in 1835

-- Charles Rudolph Walgreen, drugstore chain founder, in 1873

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rube Marquard in 1886

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter O'Malley in 1903

-- Convicted Watergate burglar, novelist and lecturer E. Howard Hunt Jr. in 1918

-- Former Beatle John Lennon in 1940

-- C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb in 1941 (age 77)

-- The Who bassist John Entwistle in 1944

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jackson Browne in 1948 (age 70)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jody Williams in 1950 (age 68)

-- Writer/actor Robert Wuhl in 1951 (age 67)

-- Television personality Sharon Osbourne in 1952 (age 66)

-- Actor Tony Shalhoub in 1953 (age 65)

-- Actor Scott Bakula in 1954 (age 64)

-- Actor John O'Hurley in 1954 (age 64)

-- Actor Michael Pare in 1958 (age 60)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Mike Singletary in 1958 (age 60)

-- Film director Guillermo del Toro in 1964 (age 54)

-- Former British Prime Minister David Cameron in 1966 (age 52)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam in 1970 (age 48)

-- Musician Sean Lennon in 1975 (age 43)

-- Comedian Nick Swardson in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor Brandon Routh in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor Zachery Ty Bryan in 1981 (age 37)

-- Actor Tyler James Williams in 1992 (age 26)

-- Country singer Scotty McCreery in 1993 (age 25)

-- Model Bella Hadid in 1996 (age 22)