Kylie Jenner celebrates 8 months with daughter Stormi

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner is celebrating eight months with her daughter, Stormi Webster.

The 21-year-old television personality shared new photos of Stormi, her daughter with Travis Scott, in honor of the infant turning eight months old.

Jenner posted a slideshow of sweet pictures Sunday on Instagram. Stormi officially turned eight months old on Oct. 1.

"my little princess hit 8 months last week and i couldn't be more happy and sad all at the same time," Jenner captioned the post, which had received over 5.9 million likes as of Monday morning.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared a cute video on Instagram Stories of herself giving Stormi kisses.

"we've been working on our kisses," she wrote.

Jenner gave birth to Stormi in February. She said during a fan Q&A Saturday on Snapchat that she hopes to have another daughter in the future.

"Have I thought of baby names for my next baby? I have, but I haven't found anything that I love-love," the star said, according to E! News.

"I definitely want another girl, hopefully. I want her to have a really feminine name. That's all I know," she added.

Jenner's sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also welcomed daughters this year. Jenner shared a photo in September of Stormi's sleepover with Chicago West, the younger daughter of Kim and Kanye West.