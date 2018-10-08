David Harbour said he will officiate a fan's wedding if the request gets 666,000 retweets. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Stranger Things star David Harbour has promised to officiate the wedding of a fan if his request gets 666,000 retweets.

Harbour was at New York Comic Con Saturday to promote his movie Hellboy, which is due in theaters on April 12. The actor plays the titular demon, who is red and has horns on his head.

"David, you may remember we met last year on the set of Hellboy (I was the one with the BPRD tattoo that was literally days old). I'm getting married in March to @carlylane, how many RTs for you to officiate as Hellboy," Spencer Perry tweeted at Harbour last month.

Harbour responded with a post of his own Saturday.

"666k Of this tweet. Big Red officiates. Full Gear. In his saintly best. Impossible number? Think of how difficult it will be for me to get this character ordained by a Christian church (P.S. - I'll knock off 500k if you can get @artofmmignola to read a poem at the service)," he wrote.

Mike Mignola is the creator of the Hellboy comic books on which Harbour's movie is based.