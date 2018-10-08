Camila Mendes attends The CW upfront on May 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Camila Mendes is dating her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton.

The 24-year-old actress confirmed her relationship with Melton by posting a cozy photo with the 27-year-old actor Sunday on Instagram.

The picture shows Melton embracing and kissing Mendes on the eye. The post had received over 3.6 million likes as of Monday morning.

"mine," Mendes captioned the snapshot.

Mendes and Melton play Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle on Riverdale. E! News said the pair were first linked in September following Mendes' split from Victor Houston.

Mendes previously told Nylon magazine she was hesitant to date actors.

"It's just dating people in the industry is tough. I did for a little bit. I've just dated actors. It's hard when that's your world," she explained.

Riverdale will return Wednesday for a third season on The CW. The series is based on the characters of Archie Comics and co-stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Cole Spouse.