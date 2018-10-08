Bode Miller (L), pictured with Morgan Miller, confirmed Morgan gave birth to a baby boy on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Bode Miller and his wife are celebrating the birth of their baby boy.

The 40-year-old former Olympic skier confirmed Sunday to People that he welcomed a second son with Morgan Miller on Friday.

Miller is also parent to 3-year-old Nash with Morgan, 10-year-old daughter Neesyn with Chanel Johnson and 5-year-old son Samuel with Sara McKenna. His daughter with Morgan, Emeline, died at 19 months old in June.

Morgan's midwife, Lindsey Meehleis, shared a first photo of Miller, Morgan and their baby boy with Today. Meehleis said Morgan gave birth at home in a birth pool.

"Exactly one month before Emmy's 2nd birthday... the sun rose and they knew this day would be different," Meehleis said. "An overwhelming feeling of joy started to fill a valley of deep grief and sadness."

"While nothing will ever replace the feeling of aching arms to hold Emmy again, this baby provided something new this day: joy, inspiration and hope," she added.

Emeline drowned in a neighbor's pool June 10. Miller and Morgan said in a joint interview with Today in July that their daughter's death happened in "the blink of an eye."

"I can attest from firsthand experience now that it's unbelievable quick and unbelievable sneaky," Miller said. "You think it'd be, like, some weird circumstance or some strange thing, and it's not."

"It is literally -- a child under 30 pounds can drown in 30 seconds," Morgan added. "And I just keep counting to 30 in my head. That was all I needed."