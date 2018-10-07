Kate Hudson shares first photo of baby Rani

Kate Hudson shared the first photo of her newborn daughter Rani this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Almost Famous star Kate Hudson posted a photo of her newborn daughter Rani Rose on Instagram this weekend.

"Our little rosebud," the 39-year-old actress captioned the image, which showed her snoozing infant wrapped in a striped blanket with a bow on her head.

Hudson announced on Oct. 4 that she had given birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, on Oct. 2.

She also has two sons: 14-year-old Ryder whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Robinson and 7-year-old Bingham whom she shares with her former beau Matt Bellamy.