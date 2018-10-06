'Walking Dead' alum Scott Wilson dies ahead of Season 9 cameo

Scott Wilson, seen here in 2016, died Saturday at the age of 76. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead alum Scott Wilson has died at the age of 76.

The actor's representative told TMZ Saturday that Wilson died at his Los Angeles home from complications of leukemia.

Wilson played kind-hearted veterinarian and father figure Hershel Greene on the zombie-apocalypse series for several seasons. He also appeared in more than 50 films, including In the Heat of the Night, In Cold Blood, The Great Gatsby, Dead Man Walking and The Ninth Configuration.

Hours before the news of his death broke, the cast and creative team of The Walking Dead talked to fans at New York Comic Con and revealed Wilson, Sonequa Martin-Green and Jon Bernthal -- all of whose characters died on the show -- would return for Season 9, which will feature the final episodes of original cast member Andrew Lincoln. It is set to debut Sunday.

No details were disclosed regarding how the deceased characters would fit into the upcoming episodes.

"We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!" the official TWD Twitter feed said.

"Rest easy my friend...... rest easy," Wilson's fellow, former TWD castmate Michael Cudlitz tweeted.

"The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become apart of... was a family. He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir. & I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend," current TWD player Khary Payton said.

"I am working today so I just heard the news about the passing of #ScottWilson. He was a wonderful man and I am heartbroken. #RIP #Hershel #TWD," actress and TWD superfan Yvette Nicole Brown said.

"Scott Wilson, Actor in 'The Walking Dead' and 'In Cold Blood,' Dies at 76. Wow. A convention pal. Sweet, low-key, unassuming - and a hell of a good actor! Safe travels, friend," Evil Dead icon Bruce Campbell wrote in his own post.

"Scott Wilson was simply the finest actor and more importantly the finest and most decent man I ever knew. A Noble actor and my dear friend," said comedian Rob Schneider.