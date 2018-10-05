Famous birthdays for Oct. 5: Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Steve Miller

Kate Winslet arrives on the red carpet for the 88th Academy Awards, at the Hollywood and Highland Center in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 28, 2016. The actor turns 43 on Oct. 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 9. He turns 60 on October 5. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- French philosopher Denis Diderot in 1713

-- Chester A. Arthur, 21st president of the United States, in 1829

-- Movie pioneer Louis Lumiere in 1864

-- Restaurant entrepreneur Ray Kroc (McDonald's) in 1902

-- Comic Larry Fine of The Three Stooges in 1902

-- "Family Circus" cartoonist Bil Keane in 1922

-- Actor Glynis Johns in 1923 (age 95)

-- Actor/comedian Bill Dana in 1924

-- Vaclav Havel, first president of the Czech Republic, in 1936

-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Switzer in 1937 (age 81)

-- Rock singer/songwriter Steve Miller in 1943 (age 75)

-- Rock singer Brian Johnson (AC/DC) in 1947 (age 71)

-- Baseball writer/theorist Bill James in 1949 (age 69)

-- Actor Karen Allen in 1951 (age 67)

-- Irish rock musician/political activist Bob Geldof in 1951 (age 67)

-- Author/director Clive Barker in 1952 (age 66)

-- Comedian Bernie Mac in 1957

-- Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson in 1958 (age 60)

-- Architect Maya Lin in 1959 (age 59)

-- Race car driver Michael Andretti in 1962 (age 56)

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Laura Davies in 1963 (age 55)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Mario Lemieux in 1965 (age 53)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Patrick Roy in 1965 (age 53)

-- Actor Guy Pearce in 1967 (age 51)

-- Actor Kate Winslet in 1975 (age 43)

-- Actor Jesse Eisenberg in 1983 (age 35)

-- Heiress Nicky Hilton in 1983 (age 35)

-- Actor Jacob Tremblay in 2006 (age 12)