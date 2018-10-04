Entertainment News Robin Williams' personal art, memorabilia sells for $6M in auction By Daniel Uria ( )

Works of art, watches, awards and other personal items are on display at a public exhibition of "Creating a Stage: The Collection of Marsha and Robin Williams" at Sotheby's in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo The works in the collection will be auctioned off October 4 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo More than 300 items will be auctioned with the proceeds going to charity. The works on offer span the diverse interests and careers of entertainer Robin Williams and his wife of 20 years, film producer and philanthropist Marsha Garces Williams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Curt Schilling's signed Arizona Diamondbacks jersey, LeBron James' signed Cleveland Cavaliers jersey, Jonah Lomu's signed New Zealand All Blacks rugby jersey and Kurt Warner's St. Louis Rams jersey are hung on the wall along with other memorabilia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Banksy's "Choose your weapon" (R) and "Happy Choppers" are on display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Donald K. Sultan's "Red Poppies" (L) and Blek Le Rat's "Can You Smell That?" are on display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Robin Williams' American Comedy Awards are on display. The actor won 10 in his career. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A Clio award Williams won for his performance in "Toys" is on display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo New York Boogie Woogie (Times Square, April 27, 2003, 10:07PM) by Spencer Finch. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Tiffany & Co. "Best Actor" yo-yo. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A Bell & Ross watch. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo An autographed animation cel of the cartoon character Michigan J Frog by Chuck Jones. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo "Le poete et sa muse" by Niki de Saint Phalle. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A framed photograph of Robin Williams is on display behind a case containing watches. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A Williams family photo is on display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Golden Globe Awards are on display. Williams won six Golden Globes in his career. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo 0 of 0

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Hundreds of items belonging to late actor Robin Williams and his ex-wife, Marsha Garces, were auctioned in New York City on Thursday. The exhibit titled "Creating a Stage: The Collection of Marsha and Robin Williams." featured more than 300 items which sold for a total of $6,088,250, according to the New York branch of art dealer Sotheby's.

Adolf Wölfli's Der San Salvathor was the highest-selling item, fetching four times its estimated price at $795,000. The next highest-selling item was a Banksy painting titled Happy Choppers, which sold for $735,000.

The auction featured 40 wristwatches from Williams' personal collection, including a white gold Franck Muller which sold for $52,500 and a Hamilton gold plated wristwatch worn by Williams in the film Dead Poets Society which sold for $32,500.

A Hook-themed pinball machine that was gifted to Williams by director Steven Spielberg sold for $20,000 and a prop sword from the film sold for $17,500.

Williams' Golden Globe awards for Good Morning, Vietnam ($27,500), Mrs. Doubtfire ($18,750), Mork and Mindy ($17,500) and The Fisher King ($11,250) were sold at the auction, along with his Hollywood Walk of Fame award, which sold for $11,875.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit Human Rights Watch, the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, Challenged Athletes Foundation, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, the Wounded Warrior Project and a scholarship to The Juilliard School in New York.

Williams died Aug. 11, 2014, at age 63.