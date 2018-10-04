Pauley Perrette said the homeless man who allegedly assaulted her in 2015 stabbed a cop in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Pauley Perrette says the man who attacked her in 2015 "knifed" a police officer during a new incident this week.

The 49-year-old actress told her followers Wednesday on Twitter that David Merck, the homeless man who allegedly assaulted her in November 2015, stabbed Ralph Sanchez, a cop familiar with her situation, in Los Angeles.

"So the totally methed out homeless guy that tried to kill me In November of 2015 has been back on the streets of Hollywood. My HERO @LAPDHollywood @LAPDHQ Officer Ralph Sanchez... Has kept an eye on me and on him And everyone to try and make sure It doesn't happen again, BUT.." she wrote.

Perrette said Merck has "threatened and attacked other women" since reportedly punching and threatening to kill her in Los Angeles. She said Sanchez was attacked after receiving a call that Merck was threatening women in Hollywood.

"My hero cop, Officer Ralph Sanchez, was knifed in the face protecting those women. Protecting all of us. And was injured in other ways. All while crazy man was yelling 'I'M GOING TO KILL YOU' EXACTLY what he kept screaming at me During my attack," the star wrote.

"What does it take, really, to get a violent criminal off the street? I begged them to not let him out of prison, I TOLD them he was going to kill someone," she said. "This NEVER should have happened."

Perrette said in a tweet Thursday that Sanchez is recovering.

Thank you for all your kind responses. My hero Cop Ralph is on the right (with @MayorOfLA and @lapd2014 ) He is recovering. pic.twitter.com/dMaGRMshnl — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 4, 2018

Merck was charged with false imprisonment by violence and making a criminal threat following his encounter with Perrette, but was found incompetent to stand trial in July 2016, according to ET Online. Fox 11 said Merck was released from a state psychiatric institution in February.

Perrette is known for playing Abby Sciuto in Seasons 1-15 of the CBS series NCIS. Her former co-star Michael Weatherly said in an interview with People this month that he hopes Perrette will return to TV.