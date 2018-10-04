Famous birthdays for Oct. 4: Melissa Benoist, Dakota Johnson

Christoph Waltz arrives at the French premiere of the new James Bond film "Spectre" in Paris on October 29, 2015. The actor turns 62 on October 4. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI. | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th president of the United States, in 1822

-- Frederic Remington, painter of the American West, in 1861

-- Pioneer movie comedian Buster Keaton in 1895

-- Actor Charlton Heston in 1923

-- Football Hall of Fame member Sam Huff in 1934 (age 84)

-- Author Jackie Collins in 1937

-- Author Anne Rice in 1941 (age 77)

-- Author author Roy Blount Jr., both in 1941 (age 77)

-- Civil rights activist H. Rap Brown in 1943 (age 75)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tony La Russa in 1944 (age 74)

-- Actor Clifton Davis in 1945 (age 73)

-- Actor Susan Sarandon in 1946 (age 72)

-- Actor Armand Assante in 1949 (age 69)

-- Actor Christoph Waltz in 1956 (age 62)

-- Actor Bill Fagerbakke in 1957 (age 61)

-- Recording executive and businessman Russell Simmons in 1957 (age 61)

-- Singer Jon Secada in 1961 (age 57)

-- Actor Liev Schreiber in 1967 (age 51)

-- Actor Alicia Silverstone in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor Rachael Leigh Cook in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor Caitriona Balfe in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor Melissa Benoist in 1988 (age 30)

-- Actor Dakota Johnson in 1989 (age 29)