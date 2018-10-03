Famous birthdays for Oct. 3: Alicia Vikander, Gwen Stefani

Alicia Vikander arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York City on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Cherokee Chief John Ross, who led opposition to the forced move of his people to what is now Oklahoma, in 1790

-- Actor Warner Oland ("Charlie Chan") in 1879

-- Writer Gore Vidal in 1925

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Glenn Hall in 1931 (age 87)

-- Rock 'n' roll singer Chubby Checker in 1941 (age 77)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Lindsey Buckingham in 1949 (age 69)

-- Musician Keb' Mo,' born Kevin Roosevelt Moore, in 1951 (age 67)

-- Activist Rev. Al Sharpton in 1954 (age 64)

-- Guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan in 1954

-- Filmmaker Tommy Wiseau in 1955 (age 63)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Fred Couples in 1959 (age 59)

-- Actor/singer Jack Wagner in 1959 (age 59)

-- Rock drummer Tommy Lee in 1962 (age 56)

-- Actor Clive Owen in 1964 (age 54)

-- Singer Gwen Stefani in 1969 (age 49)

-- Rapper Black Thought, born Tariq Luqmaan Trotter, in 1971 (age 47)

-- Singer Kevin Richardson (Backstreet Boys) in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Lena Headey in 1973 (age 45)

-- Actor Neve Campbell in 1973 (age 45)

-- Singer India.Arie in 1975 (age 43)

-- Rapper Talib Kweli in 1975 (age 43)

-- Actor Seann William Scott in 1976 (age 42)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers) in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor Tessa Thompson in 1983 (age 35)

-- Singer Ashlee Simpson in 1984 (age 34)

-- Rapper ASAP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, in 1988 (age 30)

-- Actor Alicia Vikander in 1988 (age 30)

-- Actor Noah Schnapp in 2004 (age 14)