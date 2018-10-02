Tyrese Gibson attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Tyrese Gibson is a dad of two.

The 39-year-old star took to Instagram Monday after welcoming a baby girl, Soraya Lee Gibson, with wife Samantha Lee Gibson.

Gibson shared a photo of his newborn daughter's footprints. He is also parent to 11-year-old daughter Shayla Somer with ex-wife Norma Gibson.

"Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here...... 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever....... #PrincessGibson #ShaylasLittleSister #SamanthaGibsonGreatestMotherOfAllTime," the actor wrote.

"My wife is the real champion 30 hours of labor I witnessed first hand the strength of a woman..... Thank you Jesus we are so humbled by your grace and love and favor.... #Amen," he added.

The Fast and the Furious star followed up Tuesday with a picture of himself sleeping by Soraya's crib.

"Already on #DaddyDuties," Gibson wrote. "We know our daughter came here to change things.... We wanna say thank you and we appreciate your prayers and love."

"We are both overjoyed with our new angel Soraya Lee Gibson and exhausted! Soraya we are going to love you and protect you till the end of this earth," he vowed.

Gibson and Samantha married in February 2017, and announced Samantha's pregnancy in an interview with People in April.

"Both of our love and energy and magic and families are bonded forever because we're going to have this child," Gibson said. "It's unbelievable."

Gibson plays Roman Pearce in the Fast and the Furious movies, and will reprise the role in a new sequel in 2020. He will also star in the forthcoming movie Desert Eagle.