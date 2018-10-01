Sigur Rós drummer leaves band following rape accusation

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Orri Páll Dýrason, the drummer for Icelandic rock band Sigur Rós, left the band Monday after being accused of rape.

"In the wake of the extremely serious and personal allegations made against him in recent days we have today accepted the resignation of our bandmate Orri Páll Dýrason to allow him to deal with this privately," the band wrote on Facebook.

Dýrason also posted on Facebook Monday to announce his decision to leave the band.

"In light of the scale of this matter, I have decided to leave Sigur Rós. That is a difficult decision for me, but I cannot have these serious allegations influence the band and the important and beautiful work that has been done there for the last years. A job that is so dear to me," he wrote.

Last week, Los Angeles artist Meagan Boyd shared an Instagram post stating Dýrason "raped me 2 times over the course of a night spent with him during his stay in Los Angeles recording an album" in January 2013.

"Today is the first time I truly wanted to cry as I've pushed down and repressed my trauma for years. His name is Orri Páll Dýrason and he is in a band called Sigur Rós," Boyd wrote in the post that has since been deleted.

Boyd added she "engaged in a kiss with him before falling asleep in the same bed, after that I completely knocked out" then woke up the next day "with the feeling of being penetrated without my consent during a deep slumber," which she said happened twice that night.

"I never felt comfortable coming out because I don't really want to be known for this," she told Rolling Stone. "I just felt like it was my duty to speak out and I found it odd when I discovered he was engaged to a feminist activist. It didn't seem fair that I had this experience and he's living out there pretending to be a feminist. At that point, I knew I had to step forward and the courage of Dr. Blasey Ford helped give me the extra push."

Dýrason responded to the allegations in his Facebook post, Boyd's accusation had "taken its toll" and requesting that people not direct anger at his wife and family.

"I ask people to stay calm and not to be divided into two battling armies, these are not court proceedings, just Meagan's words against mine, on the internet. Loud and provocative words are in nobody's favor -- neither to me or her," he said.