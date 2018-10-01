Entertainment News Robin Williams' personal art, memorabilia collection go to auction By Danielle Haynes ( )

Works of art, watches, awards and other personal items are on display at a public exhibition of "Creating a Stage: The Collection of Marsha and Robin Williams" at Sotheby's in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo The works in the collection will be auctioned off October 4 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo More than 300 items will be auctioned with the proceeds going to charity. The works on offer span the diverse interests and careers of entertainer Robin Williams and his wife of 20 years, film producer and philanthropist Marsha Garces Williams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Curt Schilling's signed Arizona Diamondbacks jersey, LeBron James' signed Cleveland Cavaliers jersey, Jonah Lomu's signed New Zealand All Blacks rugby jersey and Kurt Warner's St. Louis Rams jersey are hung on the wall along with other memorabilia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Banksy's "Choose your weapon" (R) and "Happy Choppers" are on display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Donald K. Sultan's "Red Poppies" (L) and Blek Le Rat's "Can You Smell That?" are on display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Robin Williams' American Comedy Awards are on display. The actor won 10 in his career. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A Clio award Williams won for his performance in "Toys" is on display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo New York Boogie Woogie (Times Square, April 27, 2003, 10:07PM) by Spencer Finch. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Tiffany & Co. "Best Actor" yo-yo. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A Bell & Ross watch. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Am autographed cel from Chuck Jones from the Warner Bros, Cartoon character Michigan J Frog. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo "Le poete et sa muse" by Niki de Saint Phalle. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A framed photograph of Robin Williams is on display behind a case containing watches. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A Williams family photo is on display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Golden Globe Awards are on display. Williams won six Golden Globes in his career. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo 0 of 0

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Hundreds of items belonging to late actor Robin Williams and his ex-wife, Marsha Garces, are set to go on auction later this week in New York City, a sale that's expected to benefit several charitable organizations. The collection, which includes wristwatches, film and sports memorabilia, and artworks, were on display at Sotheby's New York location ahead of the Thursday auction. The exhibit is titled "Creating a Stage: The Collection of Marsha and Robin Williams."

Among the items expected to fetch the highest bids are a collection of 20 bronzes by sculptor Magdalena Abakanowicz called Caminando (20 Walking Figures) and a Banksy painting titled Happy Choppers. Sotheby's expects each item to go for between $400,000 and $600,000.

The auction also features 40 wristwatches from Williams' personal collection, including one he wore during the filming of Dead Poets Society. Sotheby's expects the rectangular quartz watch, which includes an engraving, to fetch between $1,000 and $2,000.

Williams' Golden Globe awards for his roles in Mork and Mindy, Good Morning Vietnam, The Fisher King and Mrs. Doubtfire also will go to auction.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit Human Rights Watch, the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, Challenged Athletes Foundation, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project and a scholarship a The Juilliard School in New York.

The Oscar-winning actor died August 11, 2014, at the age of 63.