Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Brad Falchuk attends the Los Angeles premiere of "American Horror Story: Hotel" on October 3, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of her wedding ring after marrying Brad Falchuk in New York. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Newlyweds Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are giving fans a glimpse of their wedding bands.

Paltrow, 46, shared a photo of the rings Sunday on Instagram a day after after tying the knot with Falchuk, 47, in New York.

The picture shows Paltrow and Falchuk wearing matching simple gold bands. Fans congratulated the actress and the producer in the comments.

"CONGRATS!!! I wish you two all the happiness in the world!" one person wrote.

"Congratulations and many blessings and happiness!" another added.

Paltrow and Falchuk wed Saturday in the Hamptons with Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz, Robert Downey Jr. and other celebrities in attendance. Paltrow's mother, actress Blythe Danner, was also among the guests.

"It was gorgeous -- the most beautiful wedding I've ever seen," she told photographers Sunday, according to People.

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and is parent to two children, 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses, with the singer. She confirmed her engagement to Falchuk in January.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship," the star said at the time.