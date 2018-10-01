Famous birthdays for Oct. 1: Brie Larson, Jimmy Carter

Brie Larson attends the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 13,. The actor turns 29 on October 1. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Henry III, king of England

-- Aerospace entrepreneur William Boeing in 1881

-- Novelist Faith Baldwin in 1893

-- Outlaw Bonnie Parker in 1910

-- Actor Walter Matthau in 1920

-- Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States, in 1924 (age 94)

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist in 1924

-- Actor Richard Harris in 1930

-- Actor Julie Andrews in 1935 (age 83)

-- Actor Stella Stevens in 1938 (age 80)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rod Carew in 1945 (age 73)

-- Actor Stephen Collins in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor Randy Quaid in 1950 (age 68)

-- British Prime Minister Theresa May in 1956 (age 62)

-- Actor Esai Morales in 1962 (age 56)

-- Former home run leader Mark McGwire in 1963 (age 55)

-- Actor Zach Galifianakis in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Sherri Saum in 1974 (age 44)

-- Actor Sarah Drew in 1980 (age 38)

-- Actor Greg Davis Jr. in 1984 (age 34)

-- Actor Matthew Daddario in 1987 (age 31)

-- Actor Brie Larson in 1989 (age 29)

-- Actor Luna Blaise in 2001 (age 17)

-- Actor Milo Parker in 2002 (age 16)