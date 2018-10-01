Famous birthdays for Oct. 1: Brie Larson, Jimmy Carter

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Henry III, king of England
-- Aerospace entrepreneur William Boeing in 1881
-- Novelist Faith Baldwin in 1893
-- Outlaw Bonnie Parker in 1910
-- Actor Walter Matthau in 1920
-- Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States, in 1924 (age 94)
-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist in 1924
-- Actor Richard Harris in 1930
-- Actor Julie Andrews in 1935 (age 83)
-- Actor Stella Stevens in 1938 (age 80)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rod Carew in 1945 (age 73)
-- Actor Stephen Collins in 1947 (age 71)
-- Actor Randy Quaid in 1950 (age 68)
-- British Prime Minister Theresa May in 1956 (age 62)
-- Actor Esai Morales in 1962 (age 56)
-- Former home run leader Mark McGwire in 1963 (age 55)
-- Actor Zach Galifianakis in 1969 (age 49)
-- Actor Sherri Saum in 1974 (age 44)
-- Actor Sarah Drew in 1980 (age 38)
-- Actor Greg Davis Jr. in 1984 (age 34)
-- Actor Matthew Daddario in 1987 (age 31)
-- Actor Brie Larson in 1989 (age 29)
-- Actor Luna Blaise in 2001 (age 17)
-- Actor Milo Parker in 2002 (age 16)