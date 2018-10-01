Ciara worked out 3 times a day after daughter's birth

Ciara (R), pictured with Russell Wilson, son Future and daughter Sienna, detailed her grueling fitness routine in the November issue of Cosmopolitan. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Mom-of-two Ciara says she worked out three times a day following her daughter's birth last year.

The 32-year-old singer detailed her grueling fitness routine in the November issue of Cosmopolitan after welcoming a baby girl, Sienna Princess, with husband Russell Wilson in April 2017.

"It was kind of like, wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back in, breastfeed, eat another meal, go train, then come back, have another meal, and then a third training session at night," Ciara recalled.

"It was a good challenge, one I set for myself, not for anyone else. Taking care of myself makes me feel really good," she explained. "And I want to keep it sexy too, you know."

The "Level Up" singer is parent to Sienna with Wilson and 4-year-old son Future Zahir with ex-fiancé Future. She hopes her greatest achievement in 10 years is a successful marriage and family.

"No dream is too big. I want to be a billionaire. The more resources, the more you can do. But I think my greatest accomplishment 10 years from now is that I would have a successful life as it pertains to my marriage and being a mom," Ciara said.

"It's cool to want to do all these creative things, but it's no good to gain the world if you lose your soul," she explained.

Ciara last released the single "Dose" in September. She will perform with rapper and frequent collaborator Missy Elliott at the 2018 American Music Awards this month.

"Got something really special planned for ya with my girl @MissyElliott @AMAs! October 9th, 8/7c on ABC. #AMAs #LevelUp #Dose," the star tweeted last week.