Tony Goldwyn to co-star with Bryan Cranston in 'Network'

Actor Tatiana Maslany attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Bryan Cranston attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 8. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Tony Goldwyn is to star in the Broadway play "Network" this fall. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Scandal actor Tony Goldwyn has signed on to play news division president Max Schumacher in the Broadway play Network.

"Super excited about this!!!" Goldwyn tweeted after his casting was announced.

The stage adaptation of the 1976 movie will also star Bryan Cranston and Tatiana Maslany. Ivo Van Hove is directing the show at Manhattan's Belasco Theatre.

Preview performances are to begin Nov. 10, with an official opening planned for Dec. 6.

"Howard Beale, news anchor-man, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when ratings soar, the network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV," a press release said. "Network depicts a media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and hair-raising by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976."

Scandal wrapped its seven-year run on ABC in April. Since then, several of Goldwyn's collaborators have taken jobs in the theater.

Kerry Washington will be seen, starting next week, in American Son, a play produced by Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes, and Scandal co-star Katie Lowes has been playing a supporting role in the musical Waitress since July.