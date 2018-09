Famous birthdays for Sept. 30: Marion Cotillard, Johnny Mathis

Marion Cotillard arrives at a photocall for the film "Gueule d'ange" during the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 12. The actor turns 43 on September 30. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

-- They include Persian poet Rumi in 1207

-- Chewing gum magnate William Wrigley Jr. in 1861

-- German physicist Hans Geiger, co-inventor of the Geiger counter, in 1882

-- Film director Lewis Milestone (All Quiet on the Western Front) in 1895

-- Novelist Truman Capote in 1924

-- Actor Deborah Kerr in 1921

-- Actor Angie Dickinson in 1931 (age 87)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel in 1928

-- Singer Johnny Mathis in 1935 (age 83)

-- Actor Len Cariou in 1939 (age 79)

-- Singer Marilyn McCoo in 1943 (age 75)

-- Actor Victoria Tennant in 1950 (age 68)

-- Actor Barry Williams in 1954 (age 64)

-- Actor Fran Drescher in 1957 (age 61)

-- Actor Eric Stoltz in 1961 (age 57)

-- Actor Crystal Bernard in 1961 (age 57)

-- Actor Monica Bellucci in 1964 (age 54)

-- Actor Jenna Elfman in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Marion Cotillard in 1975 (age 43)

-- Tennis star Martina Hingis in 1980 (age 38)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Dominique Moceanu in 1981 (age 37)

-- Actor Lacey Chabert in 1982 (age 36)

-- Actor Kieran Culkin in 1982 (age 36)

-- Rapper T-Pain, born Faheem Rashad Najm, in 1985 (age 33)

-- Actor Ki Hong Lee in 1986 (age 32)

-- Actor Ezra Miller in 1992 (age 26)

-- Actor/dancer Maddie Ziegler in 2002 (age 16)