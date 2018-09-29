Marty Balin, right, and guest arrive for the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 15, 2016. Balin died this week at the age of 76. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Musician Marty Balin, a co-founder of the psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane, has died at the age of 76.

"We have lost a true legend. Marty Balin helped start a revolution that still lives on today. He will be greatly missed -- our hearts go out to his family, friends and music fans everywhere," the Jefferson Airplane Facebook page said Friday.

Rolling Stone magazine said it confirmed with Balin's representative his Thursday death, but said the cause has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Born Martyn Jerel Buchwald, Balin helped create Jefferson Airplane in the mid-1960s with Paul Kantner, Jorma Kaukonen, Jack Casady, Skip Spence and Signe Toly Anderson. He played at the famed Woodstock festival and co-wrote several hit songs, including "Comin' Back to Me," "She Has Funny Cars" and "Miracles."

Balin left and re-joined the group several times through the years as the band's lineup rotated and name changed to Jefferson Starship, then Starship. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 and Balin departed for the final time in 2008.

The musician also enjoyed a successful solo career and managed other bands.