Gwyneth Paltrow marries Brad Falchuk in New York

Producer Brad Falchuk attends the premiere screening of FX's "American Horror Story: Hotel" in Los Angeles on October 3, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in New York Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow married television producer Brad Falchuk in New York's Hamptons on Saturday afternoon.

Among the guests were Jerry Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, and Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey, People.com reported.

E! News said the couple exchanged wedding vows in the yard of a private home.

The Seinfelds hosted a rehearsal dinner for Paltrow and Falchuk on Friday.

The Iron Man and Shakespeare in Love actress, 46, and the Glee and American Horror Story co-creator, 47, announced their engagement in January after dating for more than three years.

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay rocker Chris Martin, the father of her daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12. Falchuk has two children with his ex-wife Suzanne.