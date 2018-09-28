Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Sept. 28: Naomi Watts, Brigitte Bardot
Bruce Dern to replace Burt Reynolds in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Tom Hanks channels Mister Rogers in first photo from film
Famous birthdays for Sept. 27: Gwyneth Paltrow, Lil Wayne
Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik: 'Dizzy' tour a gift for 'hardcore' fans

Photo Gallery

 
Ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare for Sukkot in Jerusalem

Latest News

Gov't report: 99% of student loan forgiveness applicants were denied
Experts: U.S. voting machines still vulnerable to 11-year-old flaw
Saudi Arabia quietly plans to increase oil output by 500,000 barrels per day
Facebook: 'View as' feature opened 50M accounts to hackers
Eddy Kim to release third EP in October
 
Back to Article
/