Catelynn Lowell is expecting again with Tyler Baltierra after having a miscarriage in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Tyler Baltierra says he cried "every single day" after Catelynn Lowell's miscarriage.

The 26-year-old television personality discussed the "devastating" experience on Friday's episode of the Reality Life podcast following news he and Lowell are expecting again.

"It was very emotionally intense for me. My first initial reaction was to help Cate," he said. "I ran to her, held her. We cried. We just held each other for probably two hours and just cried. That was our way of kind of letting go and accepting reality for what it is."

Lowell entered a rehab center in November after experiencing suicidal thoughts in the wake of her miscarriage. Baltierra was left to care for the couple's daughter, NovaLee.

"I was breaking down every single day driving to drop Nova off at school," the star recalled. "I was taking Nova to school and just crying every single day. I'm assuming a lot of women do the same thing. it's just not really talked about a lot with men."

"Seeing Nova, I realized that I can't sit here and sulk in my pity," he said. "I kind of felt that she was my motivation to keep strong ... She helped me push myself forward and keep going. It was a responsibility of mine."

Lowell sought treatment again in January and returned home the next month. She and Baltierra announced this month that they are expecting another child.

"This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I'm super excited," Lowell told Us Weekly.

"It was a huge shock at first," she said. "We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness."

Lowell and Baltierra came to fame on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant before starring on Teen Mom. The couple are also parents to 9-year-old daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption shortly after her birth.