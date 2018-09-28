Hugh Hefner (C), pictured with Kristina Shannon (L) and Karissa Shannon, attends the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute to Paul McCartney on February 10, 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cooper Hefner paid tribute to his late dad, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, on the one-year anniversary of the star's death. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Cooper Hefner reflected on "absence" in an emotional post one year after Hugh Hefner's death.

The 27-year-old businessman, who succeeded Hugh as the chief creative officer of Playboy in 2016, paid tribute to his late dad Thursday on Instagram.

Cooper, the son of Hugh and Kimberley Conradt, shared a pair of photos with the Playboy founder. One shows Cooper and Hugh both wearing sunglasses, while other shows Hugh in one of his signature robes.

"A year ago today I lost my father. Strength, love, and compassion make an impossibly difficult journey easier. Still, there is an absence, regardless of time, that will never fill," Cooper captioned the post.

"Acknowledging the absence allows me to celebrate, as it connects me to a love I carry with me each day," he said. "We miss and love you."

Hugh died at age 91 in September 2017 of natural causes. Cooper honored Hugh as "a media and cultural pioneer" following his dad's death.

"My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom," he said.

Hugh was survived by three other children, Christie Hefner, David Hefner and Marston Hefner.