Sophie Turner recalls awkward meeting with Justin Bieber

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Sophie Turner says she had an awkward first meeting with music superstar Justin Bieber.

The 22-year-old British actress said on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden that she had an embarrassing reaction to meeting the 24-year-old singer for the first time.

"I've always loved Justin Bieber. I met him once," she told host James Corden.

Turner said she was visiting a house in Miami, Fla., with her now-fiancé, Joe Jonas, when they were told Bieber was upstairs. The pair walked up to find Bieber shirtless and getting a head massage.

"I was like, Oh my God, this is amazing," Turner recounted. "I was like, 'Hi. Nice to meet you. Sophie.' Played it cool. Ran into the closet and, like, cried for five minutes."

"I came out with Joe and Justin goes to Joe, 'Hey, Joe. I heard you got a new girl.' Joe goes, 'Yeah, there she is. She's over there.' I don't know what came over me to do this, but I turned around and was like, 'Hi,'" she added, making a gesture with her fingers and tongue.

Turner is a longtime fan of Bieber who tweeted in 2012, "@justinbieber 'boyfriend is amazing, pretty sure I made up the 8 million views within 24 hours. #proudbelieber." She told Entertainment Tonight in July 2017 she would love to have Bieber on Game of Thrones.

"I've been talking about Bieber coming on the show for a while now," the star said.

Turner plays Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, which will return for an eight and final season in 2019. The series co-stars Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and Lena Headey.