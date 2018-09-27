Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch The Shining, new series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and new seasons of Making a Murderer, Daredevil and Great News in October.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in October:
Oct. 1
Angel Eyes
Anger Management
Billy Madison
Black Dynamite
Blade
Blade II
Blazing Saddles
Empire Records
Gotham Season 4
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
Must Love Dogs
My Little Pony Esquestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
Mystic River
New York Minute
Once Upon a Time in America
Pay It Forward
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumble in the Bronx
She's Out of My League
Sommersby
The Dead Pool
The Devil's Advocate
The Green Mile
The Lake House
The NeverEnding Story
The Shining
V for Vendetta
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Oct. 2
Joe Rogan: Strange Times - Netflix Original
MeatEater Season 7 - Netflix Original
Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
Monty Python's Life of Brian
Oct. 3
Truth or Dare (2017)
Oct. 4
Creeped Out - Netflix Original
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
Violet Evergarden: Special - Extra Episode
Oct. 5
Big Mouth Season 2 - Netflix Original
Dancing Queen - Netflix Original
Elite - Netflix Original
Empire Games - Netflix Original
Little Things Season 2 - Netflix Original
Malevolent - Netflix Original
Private Life - Netflix Original
Super Monsters Save Halloween - Netflix Original
Super Monsters Season 2 - Netflix Original
The Rise of Phoenixes - Netflix Original (Streaming every Friday)
YG Future Strategy Office - Netflix Original
Oct. 6
Little Things Season 1
Oct. 8
Disney's Sofia the First Season 4
Mo Amer: The Vagabond - Netflix Original
Oct. 9
Terrace House: Opening Doors Part 4 - Netflix Original
Oct. 10
22 July - Netflix Original
Pacto de Sangue - Netflix Original
Oct. 11
Salt Fat Acid Heat - Netflix Original
Schitt's Creek Season 4
Oct. 12
Apostle - Netflix Original
Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil - Netflix Original
Feminists: What Were They Thinking? - Netflix Original
FightWorld - Netflix Original
ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff - Netflix Original
Tarzan and Jane Season 2 - Netflix Original
The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 2 - Netflix Original
The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell - Netflix Original
The Haunting of Hill House - Netflix Original
Kindergarten Teacher - Netflix Original
Oct. 15
Octonauts Season 4
The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments - Netflix Original
Oct. 16
Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up - Netflix Original
Oct. 19
Accidentally in Love - Netflix Original
Ask the Doctor - Netflix Original
Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever. - Netflix Original
Derren Brown: Sacrifice - Netflix Original
Distrito salvaje - Netflix Original
Gnome Alone - Netflix Original
Haunted - Netflix Original
Hip-Hop Evolution Season 2 - Netflix Original
Illang: The Wolf Brigade - Netflix Original
Larva Island - Netflix Original
Making a Murderer Part 2 - Netflix Original
Marvel's Daredevil Season 3 - Netflix Original
The Night Comes for Us - Netflix Original
Wanderlust - Netflix Original
Oct. 21
Robozuna - Netflix Original
Oct. 23
Adam Sandler 100% Fresh - Netflix Original
Oct. 24
Bodyguard
Oct. 25
Great News Season 2
Oct. 26
Been So Long - Netflix Original
Castlevania Season 2 - Netflix Original
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Netflix Original
Dovlatov - Netflix Original
Jefe - Netflix Original
Shirkers - Netflix Original
Terrorism Close Calls - Netflix Original
Oct. 27
Girl from Nowhere - Netflix Original
Oct. 28
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj - Netflix Original (Streaming every Sunday)
Oct. 30
Fate/Extra Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory - Netflix Original
The Degenerates - Netflix Original
Oct. 31
Goldie & Bear Season 2
Gun City - Netflix Original
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in October:
Oct. 1
21
Adventureland
Akira
Bad Boys
Boogie Nights
Cinderella Man
Curse of Chucky
Eyes Wide Shut
Freaks and Geeks Season 1
Full Metal Jacket
Guess Who
Inside Man
Let Me In
Life is Beautiful
Menace II Society
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Sin City
Stealth
The Adventures of Tintin
The Clan
The Family Man
The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
The Lost Boys
The Rugrats Movie
Trading Places
White Collar Seasons 1-6
Oct. 2
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
Oct. 6
The BFG
Oct. 8
90210 Seasons 1-5
Kubo and the Two Strings
Oct. 10
Leap Year
Oct. 13
The Nut Job
Oct. 14
About a Boy Seasons 1-2
The Babadook
Oct. 17
Donnie Darko
Oct. 22
The Secret Life of Pets
Oct. 24
V/H/S 2
Oct. 25
Big Eyes
Queen of Katwe
Oct. 26
Southside with You
Oct. 28
Bridget Jones's Baby