Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch The Shining, new series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and new seasons of Making a Murderer, Daredevil and Great News in October.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.



Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in October:

Oct. 1

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

Empire Records

Gotham Season 4

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Esquestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She's Out of My League

Sommersby

The Dead Pool

The Devil's Advocate

The Green Mile

The Lake House

The NeverEnding Story

The Shining

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno



Oct. 2

Joe Rogan: Strange Times - Netflix Original

MeatEater Season 7 - Netflix Original

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python's Life of Brian



Oct. 3

Truth or Dare (2017)



Oct. 4

Creeped Out - Netflix Original

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special - Extra Episode



Oct. 5

Big Mouth Season 2 - Netflix Original

Dancing Queen - Netflix Original

Elite - Netflix Original

Empire Games - Netflix Original

Little Things Season 2 - Netflix Original

Malevolent - Netflix Original

Private Life - Netflix Original

Super Monsters Save Halloween - Netflix Original

Super Monsters Season 2 - Netflix Original

The Rise of Phoenixes - Netflix Original (Streaming every Friday)

YG Future Strategy Office - Netflix Original



Oct. 6

Little Things Season 1



Oct. 8

Disney's Sofia the First Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond - Netflix Original



Oct. 9

Terrace House: Opening Doors Part 4 - Netflix Original



Oct. 10

22 July - Netflix Original

Pacto de Sangue - Netflix Original



Oct. 11

Salt Fat Acid Heat - Netflix Original

Schitt's Creek Season 4



Oct. 12

Apostle - Netflix Original

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil - Netflix Original

Feminists: What Were They Thinking? - Netflix Original

FightWorld - Netflix Original

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff - Netflix Original

Tarzan and Jane Season 2 - Netflix Original

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 2 - Netflix Original

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell - Netflix Original

The Haunting of Hill House - Netflix Original

Kindergarten Teacher - Netflix Original



Oct. 15

Octonauts Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments - Netflix Original



Oct. 16

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up - Netflix Original



Oct. 19

Accidentally in Love - Netflix Original

Ask the Doctor - Netflix Original

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever. - Netflix Original

Derren Brown: Sacrifice - Netflix Original

Distrito salvaje - Netflix Original

Gnome Alone - Netflix Original

Haunted - Netflix Original

Hip-Hop Evolution Season 2 - Netflix Original

Illang: The Wolf Brigade - Netflix Original

Larva Island - Netflix Original

Making a Murderer Part 2 - Netflix Original

Marvel's Daredevil Season 3 - Netflix Original

The Night Comes for Us - Netflix Original

Wanderlust - Netflix Original



Oct. 21

Robozuna - Netflix Original



Oct. 23

Adam Sandler 100% Fresh - Netflix Original



Oct. 24

Bodyguard



Oct. 25

Great News Season 2



Oct. 26

Been So Long - Netflix Original

Castlevania Season 2 - Netflix Original

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Netflix Original

Dovlatov - Netflix Original

Jefe - Netflix Original

Shirkers - Netflix Original

Terrorism Close Calls - Netflix Original



Oct. 27

Girl from Nowhere - Netflix Original



Oct. 28

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj - Netflix Original (Streaming every Sunday)



Oct. 30

Fate/Extra Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory - Netflix Original

The Degenerates - Netflix Original



Oct. 31

Goldie & Bear Season 2

Gun City - Netflix Original



