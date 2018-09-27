Season 6 is here and downtime has begun! Find out what’s coming this season in the patch notes: https://t.co/KcF9izvisa #DarknessRises pic.twitter.com/CKRRHlx3aA

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Free-to-play online multiplayer shooter Fortnite has gotten into the Halloween spirit with the release of Season 6 on Thursday, offering new areas to explore in the game alongside new cosmetic items.

Season 6, which introduces the Darkness Rises theme to the battle royale title, turns Fortnite's map into a much darker setting and adds a floating island where the Loot Lake was originally located, a haunted castle and new corrupted areas.

The floating island was teased by developer Epic Games on Twitter Thursday in a cinematic trailer that features the island ascending into the sky.

Players who purchase the game's Battle Pass will be able to carry pets around with them including a dog, lizard and a tiny dragon. The pets appear to be cosmetic items that will appear on characters and will not affect gameplay.

Other Season 6 additions include a new outfit that allows players to transform into a werewolf and the introduction of Shadow Stones that offer advantages and disadvantages when consumed.

The Shadow Stone will give the player perks such as faster movement, the ability to go invisible while standing still and the ability to phase through objects for 45 seconds while also making players easier to spot.