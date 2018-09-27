First 'A Star Is Born' single features Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's first single from the soundtrack of upcoming film A Star Is Born was released Thursday with an accompanying music video.
The song, "Shallow," features Cooper and Gaga singing as their characters from the film, country-rock star Jackson Maine and waitress-turned-singer Ally.
A music video for "Shallow" was posted Thursday to Lady Gaga's YouTube channel.
The song was written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.
A Star Is Born, which marks Cooper's first turn as director, is set to open Oct. 5.