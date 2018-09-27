Trending Stories

'Daredevil' Season 3: The Kingpin returns in new teaser trailer
Kaycee Clark wins 'Big Brother 20' finale
Famous birthdays for Sept. 27: Gwyneth Paltrow, Lil Wayne
Kenya Moore teases baby's name: 'It means so much'
Lil Wayne says 'Tha Carter V' will be released on Friday

Photo Gallery

 
Ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare for Sukkot in Jerusalem

Latest News

Fantasy Football: Joe Mixon resumes running, cutting
Bruce Dern to replace Burt Reynolds in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Vaccine, drug combo promising against HPV-related cancers
First 'A Star Is Born' single features Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
Protesters for and against Kavanaugh rally outside Ford's hearing
 
Back to Article
/