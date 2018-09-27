First 'A Star Is Born' single features Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

Cast member Bradley Cooper attends the premiere of "A Star is Born" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sept. 24, 2018. Cooper and co-star Lady Gaga sing in the first music video from the film's soundtrack, released Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Lady Gaga attends the premiere of "A Star is Born" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sept. 24, 2018. The singer and co-star Bradley Cooper star in the first music video from the film's soundtrack. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lady Gaga (R) and director and actor Bradley Cooper arrive for the gala presentation screening of "A Star Is Born" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 9, 2018. The stars both sing in the first music video from the film's soundtrack, released Thursday. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's first single from the soundtrack of upcoming film A Star Is Born was released Thursday with an accompanying music video.

The song, "Shallow," features Cooper and Gaga singing as their characters from the film, country-rock star Jackson Maine and waitress-turned-singer Ally.

A music video for "Shallow" was posted Thursday to Lady Gaga's YouTube channel.

The song was written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

A Star Is Born, which marks Cooper's first turn as director, is set to open Oct. 5.