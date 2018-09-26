Will Smith celebrates 50th birthday with Grand Canyon jump

Will Smith performs at the closing ceremony ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup final match on July 15. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Will Smith celebrated turning 50 by live streaming on YouTube while bungee jumping out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.

Smith had been preparing for the jump for months, after being challenged by popular YouTube channel Yes Theory. The actor said the feat, which took place on Tuesday, would help him conquer one of his biggest fears.

Smith's family attended the jump, including his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and children Jaden, Willow and Trey. Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Alfonso Ribeiro served as a host of the livestream.

"This is some of the most beautiful stuff that I've ever seen in my life. This is gorgeous," Smith said after the jump as he hung in the air.

The livestream also included Smith being presented with a video of celebrities wishing him happy birthday, including Tom Cruise, Jimmy Fallon and DJ Khaled, among others.