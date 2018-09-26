"Stranger Things" star Caleb McLaughlin walked through the "Stranger Things" haunted house at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights alongside his co-stars Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Priah Ferguson walked through the new, Stranger Things maze at Universal Studios as part of the park's annual Halloween Horror Nights event.

The cast was filmed experiencing the haunted house in a video released Tuesday that highlights how the attraction recreates spooky scenes from the hit Netflix series.

McLaughlin, Matarazzo, Sink and Ferguson are seen being scared and laughing together as they navigate the maze which is filled with surprises around every corner.

"It was so scary," Ferguson said after exiting the maze with her castmates.

The Stranger Things haunted house will be at Universal Studio locations in Hollywood, Orlando and Singapore. The event this year also features mazes based on Poltergeist and Halloween 4.