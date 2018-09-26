Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth headed for divorce

Shia LaBeouf's rep confirmed the actor's split from Mia Goth. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are headed for divorce.

LaBeouf's rep confirmed the 32-year-old actor's split from Goth in a statement Tuesday to E! News.

"Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," the rep said.

LaBeouf and Goth met on the set of the Lars Von Trier movie Nymphomaniac in 2012. The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas in October 2016, although a Clark County clerk later tweeted the wedding was a commitment ceremony.

LaBeouf confirmed his marriage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later in the month.

"It's love. We're proud of it," he said at the time.

News of LaBeouf and Goth's split follows dating rumors about the actor and British singer FKA Twigs. Us Weekly said LaBeouf was spotted with FKA Twigs outside her home Tuesday in London.