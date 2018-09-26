Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish and the actor's children Hendrix and Heaven attend Hart's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on October 10, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart says he's an "amazing" husband in the wake of his cheating scandal.

The 39-year-old actor and comedian said in an interview with People published Wednesday that his marriage with Eniko Parrish is stronger than ever following his reported infidelity last year.

"I am amazing," Hart told the magazine. "I am amazing because I get it now."

"I am amazing because I have no problem with being an open book, and real, and authentic," he said. "And I'm not talking about outside your home, I'm talking about inside your home."

Hart had apologized for a "bad error in judgment" in September during Parrish's pregnancy. He had nothing but praise for Parrish in the new interview, describing his wife as his "best friend."

"The friendship that I have with my wife is insane. Yes, that's my wife, we're lovers, it's a relationship, it's marriage... but the friendship we have is like no other," Hart said.

"Our marriage has been put to the test," he acknowledged. "It's the most difficult test ever. And, you know, sometimes those tests come from stupidity. But it's how you handle it, and how you decide to move forward from it."

"I applaud my wife for just displaying a high level of strength that I can't even explain," the star added. "I applaud her for being my backbone, my support system, and more importantly, taking my life to the next level."

Parrish gave birth to the couple's first child together, son Kenzo Kash, in November. She and Hart dedicated sweet posts to each other on their second wedding anniversary in August.

"Happy Anniversary my love!" Parrish wrote. "It's only been 2 yrs so far and it already feels like a lifetime with you. Cheers to another year of love, light, & laughter as the HARTS! @kevinhart4real."

"What's understood doesn't need to be said.... You get me & I get you.... I'm glad we GOT each other!!!! Love u to the moon & back. Happy anniversary @enikohart," Hart said.