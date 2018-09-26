Trending Stories

'New Amsterdam' casts real patient stories in a hospital that cares
Famous birthdays for Sept. 25: Will Smith, Donald Glover
Michael Weatherly hopes Pauley Perrette will return to TV
Nikki Glaser is first eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27
Famous birthdays for Sept. 23: Anthony Mackie, Jason Alexander

Photo Gallery

 
International Day of Peace celebrations in Jerusalem

Latest News

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018
On This Day: Paul Newman dies at the age of 83
Famous birthdays for Sept. 26: Olivia Newton-John, Serena Williams
Utah teen killed by target shooter's stray bullet, police say
San Francisco appeals court rules against Uber drivers suing for better pay, benefits
 
Back to Article
/