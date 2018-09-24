Kate Hudson (R) and Danny Fujikawa attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Snatched" on May 10, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Pregnant actress Kate Hudson celebrated at a backyard baby shower.

The 39-year-old star was fêted by family and friends, including Sara and Erin Foster, Sunday ahead of the birth of her daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson showed off her baby bump in a white crocheted dress. Sara shared photos with the expectant mom on Instagram Stories.

"Showing our baby girl fujikawa @katehudson," she captioned a group picture.

Sara said the shower was coordinated by the K. Simone Group. The event planning company decorated the outdoor space with pink and white balloons and a wall covered in pink and white flowers.

"Thank you @theksimonegroupevents for making today so perfect!!!!" Sara wrote.

Hudson announced her pregnancy in April. The actress is already parent to two sons, 14-year-old Ryder with Chris Robinson and 7-year-old Bingham with Matt Bellamy, who are looking forward to welcoming a little sister.

"They're super excited," Hudson said of her sons during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Of course they're so excited.

Hudson appeared on the show with her mom, actress Goldie Hawn, who said she went on a food run while Hudson was in labor with Bingham.

"I was hungry," the 72-year-old star recalled. "[Kate] was in the stirrups and everything and was dilated. So I said, 'I'm really hungry. I'm just going to come back.' I came back with pizza and Doritos."