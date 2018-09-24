Kanye West's son dances with Chance the Rapper's daughter

Chance the Rapper appears backstage during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West (L) poses with his wife Kim Kardashian. The couple's son Saint West was seen dancing with Chance the Rapper's daughter Kensli. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper posted a video on Instagram of Kanye West's son, Saint, dancing with his daughter Kensli.

"Reunited and it feels so good," Chance, real name Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, said on Sunday alongside a video of Saint, 2, and Kensli, 3, having a mini-dance party to Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

Chance can be heard in the background encouraging the duo, exclaiming, "Get it, get it!"

Kanye recently confirmed he is working on a collaborative album with Chance titled Good Ass Job. Kanye's ninth solo album titled Yandhi is expected to release on Sept. 29.

Kanye and Saint threw the first pitch Sunday at the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs baseball game. Kanye wore a White Sox jersey as he walked out onto the field with Saint on his shoulders.

Kanye and Kardashian are also the parents to 5-year-old daughter North and 9-month-old daughter Chicago. Chance shares Kensli with Kirsten Corley who he became engaged to in July.