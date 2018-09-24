Jada Pinkett Smith posts workout photo with mom, daughter Willow

Willow Smith attends the Environmental Media Association Awards on September 24, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Girls Trip" on July 13, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jada Pinkett Smith (L), pictured with Willow Smith, showed off her abs alongside Willow and mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones in a new photo. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram following a workout with her mom and daughter.

The 47-year-old actress posted a photo Sunday with mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones and 17-year-old daughter Willow Smith.

The picture shows Jada, Banfield-Jones and Willow wearing sports bras and sweatpants in a gym. The trio show off their toned abs as Willow takes the mirror selfie.

"That three generational thing," Jada captioned the snapshot.

Jada's post had received over one million likes as of Monday morning. Fans voiced their admiration in the comments.

"Amazing what a family unit can achieve," one person wrote.

"Awesome Generational Power! #DNAblessings," another added.

Jada is parent to Willow and 20-year-old son Jaden Smith with her husband, actor Will Smith. Willow and Will dedicated sweet posts to Jada on Instagram on her birthday last week.

"Happy Birthday Mama YOU'RE THA GOAT," Willow captioned a photo with her mom.

"Wow... 24 Birthdays together!" Will wrote on his own account. "Happy Bday, My queen. Let's Go Get 24 more."