Ashley Iaconetti (R) and Jared Haibon attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon cozied up on the red carpet over the weekend.

The 30-year-old and 29-year-old television personalities got close at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas following their engagement.

Iaconetti and Haibon were all smiles Friday as they kissed and flirted at the event. Haibon picked up his bride-to-be, who wore a yellow dress, at one point on the red carpet.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums stepped out together again at the festival Saturday. Iaconetti sported a red sweater and black miniskirt, while Haibon wore a leather jacket, black pants and a grey t-shirt.

"I understand the powers of peer pressure, but I don't understand why anyone would willingly choose the club over bed, TV, and food," Iaconetti tweeted from Las Vegas Sunday morning.

Iaconetti and Haibon got engaged in June on the set of Bachelor in Paradise. Haibon's proposal aired during the Sept. 3 episode of the ABC reality series.

"I don't ever want another day to go by that I don't kiss you and tell you how beautiful you are and how much you mean to me," Haibon said. "You'd make me the happiest man alive if I had the opportunity to spend the rest of my life with you."

Iaconetti and Haibon initially met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 2. The pair appeared on Bachelor Winter Games and Bachelor in Paradise Australia, respectively, before reconnecting.