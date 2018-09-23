Rihanna named ambassador of Barbados

Rihanna arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7. This month, Rihanna was named an ambassador of Barbados. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rihanna arrives on the red carpet at the 'Ocean's 8' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018. This month, Rihanna was named an ambassador of Barbados. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rihanna waves when she arrives on the red carpet at the 'Ocean's 8' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5 in New York City. This month, Rihanna was named an ambassador of Barbados. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- The government of Barbados has appointed Rihanna as an ambassador to promote education, tourism and investment for the island nation.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said the native Barbadian whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has already raised the country's profile and will now do so in a more official manner.

"Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education," Mottley said in a statement. "She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home."

Mottley added: "She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados."

Accepting the title of "Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary," Rihanna said she looks forward to the role.

"I couldn't be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country," Rihanna said. "Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I'm ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados."

The ambassadorship is the latest honor the Barbados government has bestowed upon the pop icon.

Last year, the Barbados government renamed the street Rihanna grew up on "Rihanna Drive."

And in 2008, she was named an honorary cultural ambassador in 2008.