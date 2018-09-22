Famous birthdays for Sept. 22: Joan Jett, Andrea Bocelli

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- English chemist/physicist Michael Faraday in 1791
-- Actor Allan "Rocky" Lane, B-movie cowboy star/TV voice of Mr. Ed, in 1909
-- Co-founder of Amnesty International Eric Baker in 1920
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Lemon in 1920
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tommy Lasorda in 1927 (age 91)
-- Boxing champion Ingemar Johansson in 1932
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Lute Olson in 1934 (age 84)
-- Former NBA Commissioner David Stern in 1942 (age 76)
-- Singer Toni Basil in 1943 (age 75)
-- Actor Paul Le Mat in 1945 (age 73)
-- Singer Debby Boone in 1956 (age 62)
-- Singer Nick Cave in 1957 (age 61)
-- Singer Joan Jett in 1958 (age 60)
-- Tenor Andrea Bocelli in 1958 (age 60)
-- Television commentator Neil Cavuto in 1958 (age 60)
-- Actor Scott Baio in 1960 (age 58)
-- Actor Bonnie Hunt in 1961 (age 57)
-- Actor Catherine Oxenberg in 1961 (age 57)
-- Rapper Mystikal, born Michael Lawrence Tyler, in 1970 (age 48)
-- Actor Billie Piper in 1982 (age 36)
-- Actor Tatiana Maslany in 1985 (age 33)
-- Actor Tom Felton in 1987 (age 31)
-- Actor Michael Rainey Jr. in 2000 (age 18)