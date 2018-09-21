Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Sept. 18: Jason Sudeikis, Jada Pinkett Smith
KISS announces farewell concert tour
Suge Knight sentenced to 28 years for 2015 fatal hit-and-run
BTS set to perform on 'Tonight Show,' 'Good Morning America'
Kaley Cuoco on ending 'Big Bang Theory': 'So heartbreaking'

Photo Gallery

 
U.N. relief workers protest funding cuts in Gaza

Latest News

UPI Almanac for Friday, Sept. 21, 2018
On This Day: Tolkien publishes 'The Hobbit'
Famous birthdays for Sept. 21: Faith Hill, Stephen King
3 homeless men beaten to death in Los Angeles in one week
Report: 75 percent of music industry revenue now comes from streaming
 
Back to Article
/