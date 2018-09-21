Famous birthdays for Sept. 21: Faith Hill, Stephen King

Bill Murray speaks between performances at God's Love We Deliver's Love Rocks NYC! Benefit Concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on March 9. The actor turns 67 on September 21. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Faith Hill performs on the NBC "Today" Show at Rockefeller Center in New York City on November 17. The country singer turns 51 on September 21.

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Louis Joliet, French-Canadian explorer of the Mississippi River, in 1645

-- British author/historian H.G. Wells in 1866

-- Animator Chuck Jones (Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Wile E. Coyote) in 1912

-- Actor Larry Hagman in 1931

-- Singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen in 1934

-- Radio talk show host Diane Rehm in 1936 (age 82)

-- Journalist Bill Kurtis in 1940 (age 78)

-- Television producer Jerry Bruckheimer in 1943 (age 75)

-- Comedian Fannie Flagg in 1944 (age 74)

-- Author Stephen King in 1947 (age 71)

-- Guitarist Don Felder (Eagles) in 1947 (age 71)

-- Comedian Bill Murray in 1950 (age 68)

-- Champion race car driver Arie Luyendyk in 1953 (age 65)

-- Ethan Coen, one of the filmmaking Coen brothers, in 1957 (age 61)

-- Actor Dave Coulier in 1959 (age 59)

-- Actor Nancy Travis in 1961 (age 57)

-- Actor Rob Morrow in 1962 (age 56)

-- Singer Faith Hill in 1967 (age 51)

-- Actor Ricki Lake in 1968 (age 50)

-- Actor Luke Wilson in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor and TV host Alfonso Ribeiro in 1971 (age 47)

-- Singer Liam Gallagher in 1972 (age 46)

-- Television personality Nicole Richie in 1981 (age 37)

-- Singer Jason Derulo in 1989 (age 29)

-- Actor Christian Serratos in 1990 (age 28)