Famous birthdays for Sept. 20: George R.R. Martin, Sophia Loren

George R. R. Martin, winner of Outstanding Drama Series for "Game of Thrones" holds his Emmy at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 20, 2015. The writer turns 70 on September 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Novelist Upton Sinclair in 1878

-- Sister Elizabeth Kenny, Australian nurse who pioneered the care of polio victims, in 1880

-- NASA mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in 1910

-- Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Arnold Jacob "Red" Auerbach in 1917

-- Actor Sophia Loren in 1934 (age 84)

-- Artist Dale Chihuly in 1941 (age 77)

-- Writer George R.R. Martin in 1948 (age 70)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Guy Lafleur in 1951 (age 67)

-- Actor Gary Cole in 1956 (age 62)

-- Actor Kristen Johnston in 1967 (age 51)

-- Musician Gunnar Nelson in 1967 (age 51)

-- Musician Matthew Nelson in 1967 (age 51)

-- Actor Asia Argento in 1975 (age 43)

-- Actor Jon Bernthal in 1976 (age 42)

-- Musician Phillip Phillips in 1990 (age 28)