Emilia Clarke gets 'Game of Thrones'-inspired dragon tattoos

Emilia Clarke attends the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on May 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Emilia Clarke has shown off on social media her new "Game of Thrones" tattoos of dragons. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Emilia Clarke displayed on Instagram her new set of Game of Thrones-inspired wrist tattoos of three flying dragons.

"MOD 4 LYFE!!!!" the actress said Wednesday alongside a photo of her new ink. The caption is in reference to Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen who is "The Mother of Dragons" on the hit HBO fantasy drama.

"@_dr_woo_ made sure this mamma ain't NEVER forgetting her babies....#dontworryionlybrieflypassedout #withfyreandinkbaby #modgothookedupp #couldntbehappierifitried," the actress said of celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Clarke has portrayed Daenerys through all seven seasons of Game of Thrones. An eighth and final season will arrive sometime in 2019.

Clarke now joins her fellow co-stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams who previously got matching tattoos to commemorate the date they were cast as Sansa and Arya respectively on Game of Thrones.