Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber was spotted performing a song for his fiancee Hailey Baldwin at the Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace in London.

The pop star strummed a guitar and performed his 2016 single "Cold Water" for Baldwin and a group of onlookers who had gathered on Tuesday.

"That girl right there is the love of my life," Bieber is heard saying in reference to Baldwin in a video taken of the moment.

Bieber, 24, confirmed he was engaged to Baldwin, 21, in July.

Baldwin's uncle, actor Alec Baldwin, told Access on the Emmys red carpet Monday that his niece and Bieber have already tied the knot. "They just went off and got married," he said.