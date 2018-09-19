Famous birthdays for Sept. 19: Jeremy Irons, Trisha Yearwood

Jimmy Fallon interacts with one of five unique wax figures of himself at Madame Tussauds in New York City on March 27, 2015. Fallon turns 44 on September 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jeremy Irons arrives on the red carpet at the 45th Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center on April 30 in New York City. The actor turns 70 on September 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Watergate prosecutor Leon Jaworski in 1905

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell in 1907

-- Austrian automobile designer Ferdinand Anton Ernst Porsche in 1909

-- British author William Golding (Lord of the Flies) in 1911

-- James Lipton, actor/writer/host of Inside the Actors Studio, in 1926 (age 92)

-- Actor Adam West (TV's Batman) in 1928

-- Actor David McCallum (TV's NCIS) in 1933 (age 85)

-- Singer Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers in 1940 (age 78)

-- Singer Mama Cass Elliot in 1941

-- Singer Freda Payne in 1942 (age 76)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Morgan in 1943 (age 75)

-- Singer/songwriter David Bromberg in 1945 (age 73)

-- Actor Randolph Mantooth in 1945 (age 73)

-- Actor Jeremy Irons in 1948 (age 70)

-- Model/actor Twiggy, whose real name is Lesley Hornby, in 1949 (age 69)

-- Television personality Joan Lunden in 1950 (age 68)

-- Actor/director Kevin Hooks in 1958 (age 60)

-- Celebrity chef Mario Batali in 1960 (age 58)

-- Actor Cheri Oteri in 1962 (age 56)

-- Country singer Trisha Yearwood in 1964 (age 54)

-- Journalist Soledad O'Brien in 1966 (age 52)

-- Actor Sanaa Lathan in 1971 (age 47)

-- Comedian/TV host Jimmy Fallon in 1974 (age 44)

-- Actor Alison Sweeney in 1976 (age 42)

-- Singer Tegan Quin in 1980 (age 38)

-- Actor Kevin Zegers in 1984 (age 34)

-- Singer Pia Mia in 1996 (age 22)