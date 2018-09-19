Famous birthdays for Sept. 19: Jeremy Irons, Trisha Yearwood

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- Watergate prosecutor Leon Jaworski in 1905
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell in 1907
-- Austrian automobile designer Ferdinand Anton Ernst Porsche in 1909
-- British author William Golding (Lord of the Flies) in 1911
-- James Lipton, actor/writer/host of Inside the Actors Studio, in 1926 (age 92)
-- Actor Adam West (TV's Batman) in 1928
-- Actor David McCallum (TV's NCIS) in 1933 (age 85)
-- Singer Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers in 1940 (age 78)
-- Singer Mama Cass Elliot in 1941
-- Singer Freda Payne in 1942 (age 76)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Morgan in 1943 (age 75)
-- Singer/songwriter David Bromberg in 1945 (age 73)
-- Actor Randolph Mantooth in 1945 (age 73)
-- Actor Jeremy Irons in 1948 (age 70)
-- Model/actor Twiggy, whose real name is Lesley Hornby, in 1949 (age 69)
-- Television personality Joan Lunden in 1950 (age 68)
-- Actor/director Kevin Hooks in 1958 (age 60)
-- Celebrity chef Mario Batali in 1960 (age 58)
-- Actor Cheri Oteri in 1962 (age 56)
-- Country singer Trisha Yearwood in 1964 (age 54)
-- Journalist Soledad O'Brien in 1966 (age 52)
-- Actor Sanaa Lathan in 1971 (age 47)
-- Comedian/TV host Jimmy Fallon in 1974 (age 44)
-- Actor Alison Sweeney in 1976 (age 42)
-- Singer Tegan Quin in 1980 (age 38)
-- Actor Kevin Zegers in 1984 (age 34)
-- Singer Pia Mia in 1996 (age 22)