Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Singer Jessica Simpson announced with a series of photos on Instagram that she is expecting a baby girl, her third child with husband Eric Johnson.

Simpson posted a series of photos to Instagram showing her previous children with Johnson, Maxi and Ace, popping giant balloons to reveal smaller pink balloons, signifying she is expecting a girl.

"This little baby girl will make us a family of five," Simpson wrote. "We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

The third photo showed Simpson holding her baby bump. She did not disclose the due date of the baby.

The couple's first daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson, was born in 2012. Their second child, son Ace Knute Johnson, was born in 2013.