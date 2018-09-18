Jack Black gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Jack Black is joined by his sister Rachel Black during an unveiling ceremony honoring Black with the 2,645th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Actor Jack Black was honored with the 2,645th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

Black, who was honored for his career acting in film as well as his work with his comedy rock group Tenacious D, said he was "nervous" and "embarrassed" to receive the star, which fulfilled a lifelong dream.

"If you get one of those starts on the sidewalk, that mean's you've made it and I feel like I've finally grasped that sweet brass ring!" Black said. "The question is, where do we go now?"

Actor and writer Mike White, who starred alongside Black in School of Rock, commended Black for being a "warm, genuine and kind person" and for taking time to interact with fans.

"To be as famous as you are, and still be a human, takes a strong sense of self, a strong sense of character," White said. "He loves people, he loves to be loved and people love him. What I think is the most impressive is that the legend that they love is incredibly close to the actual person that he is."

School of Rock Director Richard Linklater hailed Black's acting ability.

"There are hundreds and hundreds of actors who could do a good Hamlet, but there are only a few who really can do what Jack does," he said. "There's only one Jack Black."

Black made his film debut in 1992 and went on to appear in nearly 150 films, including School of Rock, Shallow Hall, 2005's King Kong and Nacho Libre.

He also starred in Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, which followed a fictionalized version of his comedy rock band with bandmate Kyle Gass, and lent his voice to the Kung Fu Panda films.

Black joked that he planned to retire after receiving the star to focus on "diet and exercise" and pass the spotlight to the next generation, including his sons.

"Seriously it's time to pass the torch to the Uzi Verts and the Lil Peeps and... the Tommy and Sammy Blacks of the world," he said.

He added he would make Jumanji 2, another Kung Fu Panda film and three more Tenacious D albums "and that's it."

"Unless something really cool comes around," he said.

He ended his speech with a jab at the current U.S. president, saying "I love you all so much, except for Donald Trump," who he referred to using an expletive.