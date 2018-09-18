Rose McGowan arrives to sign copies of her memoir "Brave" on January 31. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Asia Argento said on Twitter Tuesday that she is moving forward on taking legal action against Rose McGowan and is seeking substantial damages after the actress released a statement concerning Argento's sexual assault allegations.

"To @rosemcgowan. The 24hr deadline given to retract your recent false statements about me has now passed," Argento said before referencing she will also be taking legal action against McGowan's partner Rain Dove.

"I must inform you & @raindovemodel that I've instructed Mishcon de Reya to seek substantial damages for deception, fraud, coercion and libel. You will hear from them shortly," she continued.

The tweet comes after Argento gave McGowan a warning on Monday, asking McGowan to retract her previous statement and apologize within 24 hours.

McGowan, in August, released a statement detailing how Dove handed over text messages to police between Argento and Dove in which Argento said she had sex with actor Jimmy Bennett.

Argento was accused of sexual assault by Bennett who said in documents obtained by The New York Times that Argento assaulted him when he was 17. The documents also show that Argento arranged to pay Bennett, now 22, $380,000. Argento has denied the allegations and said that the payment was the idea of her late boyfriend, chef Anthony Bourdain, in order to avoid any negative press.

Bennett was 7-years-old when he starred in the 2004 film The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things with Argento, who played his mother. Argento also directed the project.

McGowan and Argento were leaders in the #MeToo movement, with both women accusing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

"You were my friend. I loved you. You've spent and risked a lot to stand with the MeToo movement," McGowan said in her statement. "I really hope you find your way through this process to rehabilitation and betterment. Anyone can be better - I hope you can be, too."